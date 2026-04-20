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ASMPT (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
ASMPT logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Shares gapped up pre-market, opening at $53.34 versus the prior close of $50.42 and last trading at $53.12 on light volume (740 shares).
  • Zacks upgraded ASMPT to a "Hold" (April 8), and MarketBeat shows an average rating of Hold based on one analyst.
  • The stock is trading well above its technicals, with the 50‑day SMA at $41.64 and the 200‑day SMA at $36.01, indicating strength versus longer-term averages.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.42, but opened at $53.34. ASMPT shares last traded at $53.12, with a volume of 740 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of ASMPT to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASMPT

ASMPT Stock Down 0.4%

The company's fifty day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.01.

About ASMPT

(Get Free Report)

ASM Pacific Technology Limited OTCMKTS: ASMVY is a Hong Kong–based provider of semiconductor and electronic assembly equipment. The company specializes in designing and manufacturing surface-mount technology (SMT) placement machines, flip-chip bonders and systems for wafer-level packaging. Its solutions are used by electronics manufacturers, semiconductor foundries and outsourced assembly and test (OSAT) providers worldwide.

ASMPT’s product portfolio encompasses high-speed pick-and-place machines, thermal equipment for reflow and curing processes, and advanced deposition tools for etch, physical vapor deposition (PVD), plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD) and atomic layer deposition (ALD) applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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