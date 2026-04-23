AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.18 and traded as high as $14.18. AstroNova shares last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 61,569 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of AstroNova in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALOT

AstroNova Stock Up 2.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18. The company has a market cap of $107.74 million, a P/E ratio of -45.19 and a beta of 0.65.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $37.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.19 million. AstroNova had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstroNova

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AstroNova in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,749 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,663 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of AstroNova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AstroNova by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 380,861 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc is a global provider of precision graphic communications equipment and identification solutions. The company operates two primary business segments: the NovaTech division, which designs and manufactures high‐speed data acquisition, recording and analysis systems for industrial, power generation, oil and gas, aerospace and defense markets; and the AstroNova division, which offers digital color label printing and packaging solutions under brands such as QuickLabel and RTag. These products are engineered to support mission‐critical applications that require reliable data capture or product identification across complex supply chains.

Headquartered in West Warwick, Rhode Island, AstroNova traces its heritage to the development of ruggedized oscillographs and recording instruments for industrial clients.

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