aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATYR) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATYR - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.6667.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATYR. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded aTyr Pharma from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th.

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aTyr Pharma Stock Up 2.8%

ATYR stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a market cap of $83.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.64. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $7.29.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 50,685 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 13,385 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel protein-based therapies that modulate the extracellular matrix and immune pathways. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company applies its proprietary Extracellular Modulation® platform to identify and optimize biologic candidates for the treatment of rare and serious diseases, including pulmonary sarcoidosis, muscular dystrophy, and solid tumors.

The company's research efforts are centered on harnessing extracellular proteins to regulate tissue remodeling, cell adhesion, and immune signaling.

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