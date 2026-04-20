Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Stock Price Up 0.8% - What's Next?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.15 and last traded at C$5.08. Approximately 431,950 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 368,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.04.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$9.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACB

Aurora Cannabis Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$300.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company's 50 day simple moving average is C$4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.02.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of C$94.19 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, headquartered in Edmonton, Canada, cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis through a portfolio of brands that includes Aurora, CanniMed, Daily Special, MedReleaf, and San Rafael '71. Although the company primarily operates in Canada, it has expanded internationally through medical cannabis exporting agreements or cultivation facilities in more than 20 countries.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Aurora Cannabis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aurora Cannabis wasn't on the list.

While Aurora Cannabis currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here