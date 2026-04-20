Free Trial
→ The 1934 playbook (From American Alternative) (Ad)tc pixel

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Stock Price Up 0.8% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Aurora Cannabis logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Aurora Cannabis shares rose 0.8% to C$5.08 (intraday high C$5.15) on Monday, with ~431,950 shares traded — a 17% increase versus average volume.
  • Analysts are generally bullish: the consensus rating is Buy with a consensus price target of C$9.25, and Canaccord Genuity set a C$10.00 target with a Buy rating.
  • Fundamentals remain strained — market cap C$300.4M, negative net margin and ROE, and last quarter EPS of C$0.03. Analysts expect -0.22 EPS for the fiscal year and the stock trades below its 200‑day moving average (C$5.88).
  • Five stocks we like better than Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.15 and last traded at C$5.08. Approximately 431,950 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 368,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$9.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACB

Aurora Cannabis Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$300.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company's 50 day simple moving average is C$4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.02.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of C$94.19 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Cannabis, headquartered in Edmonton, Canada, cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis through a portfolio of brands that includes Aurora, CanniMed, Daily Special, MedReleaf, and San Rafael '71. Although the company primarily operates in Canada, it has expanded internationally through medical cannabis exporting agreements or cultivation facilities in more than 20 countries.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Aurora Cannabis Right Now?

Before you consider Aurora Cannabis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aurora Cannabis wasn't on the list.

While Aurora Cannabis currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for May 2026. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Click the link to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
Iran War TRUTH: What Was Revealed Behind Closed Doors
Iran War TRUTH: What Was Revealed Behind Closed Doors
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines