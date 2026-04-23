Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Downgraded by Barclays to "Hold"

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATDRY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

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Auto Trader Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc is a digital automotive marketplace operating primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Through its flagship consumer-facing website and mobile applications, the company connects private buyers and sellers with franchised and independent motor dealers. It facilitates the listing of new and used vehicles, offering rich multimedia adverts that include photos, video walk-arounds, and detailed specifications.

In addition to its core marketplace, Auto Trader provides a suite of value-added services for both consumers and dealer partners.

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