Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Trading Up 14.6% - Should You Buy?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP - Get Free Report) was up 14.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.86 and last traded at C$4.86. Approximately 553,735 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 735,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.24.

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Ballard Power Systems Stock Up 13.4%

The business's 50 day moving average is C$3.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.79. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03, a PEG ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a current ratio of 9.86.

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 91.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of C$44.86 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, and stationary power.

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