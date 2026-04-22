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Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Trading Up 14.6% - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Ballard Power Systems logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Shares surged 14.6% to C$4.86 on Wednesday, with about 553,735 shares traded — roughly 25% below the stock's average daily volume.
  • Ballard remains unprofitable, reporting C($0.08) EPS last quarter, a negative net margin of 91.29%, and analysts forecasting about C($0.67) EPS for the current fiscal year.
  • The company has a market cap of C$1.45 billion, a high debt-to-equity of 3.75 alongside very strong reported liquidity (quick ratio 13.57, current ratio 9.86), and its 50-day/200-day moving averages are C$3.30 and C$3.79 respectively.
  • Five stocks we like better than Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP - Get Free Report) was up 14.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.86 and last traded at C$4.86. Approximately 553,735 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 735,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.24.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Up 13.4%

The business's 50 day moving average is C$3.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.79. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03, a PEG ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a current ratio of 9.86.

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 91.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of C$44.86 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, and stationary power.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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