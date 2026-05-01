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Banco Do Brasil (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Banco Do Brasil logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Banco do Brasil (BDORY) from a "hold" to a "strong sell" in a note to investors.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but leans negative: three analysts rate the stock Hold and one rates it Sell, MarketBeat shows a consensus of "Reduce," while Zacks recently upgraded its view from "strong sell" to "hold."
  • Banco do Brasil recently beat expectations, reporting $0.19 EPS versus $0.13 expected and $8.61B in revenue, with shares near $4.56, a P/E of 10.6 and a market cap of about $26.1B.
  • Five stocks we like better than Banco Do Brasil.

Banco Do Brasil (OTCMKTS:BDORY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Banco Do Brasil from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Banco Do Brasil

Banco Do Brasil Stock Performance

Shares of BDORY opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43. Banco Do Brasil has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.47.

Banco Do Brasil (OTCMKTS:BDORY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Banco Do Brasil had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.76%.The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.41 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Do Brasil will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Banco Do Brasil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco do Brasil SA is one of Brazil's largest and oldest financial institutions, founded in 1808. As a state-controlled commercial bank with a long history in the country's financial system, it provides a broad range of universal banking services to individual, corporate and public-sector clients. The bank's activities include retail banking, corporate and commercial lending, asset management, investment banking, treasury and capital markets operations, trade finance and international banking services.

Banco do Brasil offers a full suite of products such as deposit accounts, payment and cash management services, mortgages and consumer credit, credit cards, leasing and structured finance, as well as insurance and pension products through affiliated businesses.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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