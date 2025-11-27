Free Trial
Barclays (LON:BARC) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Key Points

  • Barclays shares hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as GBX 430.90 (last GBX 430.10) on heavy volume of 242,552,359 shares, up from the prior close of GBX 422.95.
  • Analysts have turned more positive—several firms raised price targets (RBC to GBX 500, Jefferies to GBX 470, JPMorgan to GBX 525)—and the consensus rating is a Moderate Buy with a consensus target of GBX 450.
  • Fundamentals: market cap £59.75 billion, P/E 10.58, latest quarterly EPS GBX 10.40 and projected full-year EPS ~GBX 39.11, indicating relatively attractive valuation given recent momentum.
Barclays PLC (LON:BARC - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 430.90 and last traded at GBX 430.10, with a volume of 242552359 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 422.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Barclays from GBX 435 to GBX 500 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 380 price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 455 to GBX 470 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 500 to GBX 525 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 450.

Barclays Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £59.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 392.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 363.13.

Barclays (LON:BARC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported GBX 10.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 19.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 39.1062802 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

