Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.85 and traded as low as $17.55. Barings Corporate Investors shares last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 31,304 shares changing hands.

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Barings Corporate Investors Stock Down 2.0%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.85.

Institutional Trading of Barings Corporate Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the third quarter worth $50,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the third quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Barings Corporate Investors NYSE: MCI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with high current income and capital preservation. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate debt securities and loans, focusing on investment-grade and below investment-grade credit issued by U.S. and international companies.

The fund's investment strategy centers on identifying opportunities across the corporate credit spectrum, including senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, and other fixed-income instruments.

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