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Bavarian Nordic (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Bavarian Nordic logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Trading volume surged 164% to 4,326 shares on Tuesday, with the stock last trading at $9.91 versus a prior close of $9.7692.
  • Recent financials are mixed: the company reported a (‑$0.20) EPS for the quarter on $226.16 million in revenue while showing a 22.2% net margin and 11.44% ROE, and analysts expect 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
  • Bavarian Nordic is a vaccine-focused biotech with commercial products including Jynneos (Imvamune/Imvanex), Rabipur and Encepur, and a market cap of about $2.36 billion (P/E 11.28).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by April 1st.

Bavarian Nordic (OTCMKTS:BVNRY - Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,326 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the previous session's volume of 1,637 shares.The stock last traded at $9.91 and had previously closed at $9.7692.

Bavarian Nordic Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.51.

Bavarian Nordic (OTCMKTS:BVNRY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bavarian Nordic had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $226.16 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Bavarian Nordic will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bavarian Nordic

(Get Free Report)

Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated biotechnology company specializing in the development, manufacture and commercialization of vaccines and immunotherapies. Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Martinsried, Germany, the company combines internal research capabilities with in-house manufacturing to address serious infectious diseases and cancer indications. Bavarian Nordic's operations encompass preclinical research, clinical development and commercial supply, with a strategic focus on leveraging its proprietary viral vector platforms.

The company's commercial portfolio includes approved prophylactic vaccines such as Jynneos™ (marketed as Imvamune®/Imvanex®) for the prevention of smallpox and monkeypox in the United States, European Union and Canada; Rabipur® for rabies prevention; and Encepur® against tick-borne encephalitis.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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