Best Solar Stocks To Watch Now - May 22nd

Tesla, NextEra Energy, Navitas Semiconductor, Berkshire Hathaway, and First Solar are the five Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Solar stocks are publicly traded equity shares of companies involved in harnessing solar power—ranging from manufacturers of photovoltaic panels and inverters to developers, installers and operators of solar energy projects. By buying solar stocks, investors gain exposure to the growth potential of the renewable-energy sector as governments and businesses worldwide shift toward cleaner, more sustainable power sources. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded up $10.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $345.31. The company had a trading volume of 66,621,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,173,346. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $272.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 12-month low of $167.41 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $5.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.02. The stock had a trading volume of 25,434,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,038,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.73 and a 200 day moving average of $71.20. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $135.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69.

Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Navitas Semiconductor stock traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.98. The company's stock had a trading volume of 206,863,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,861,524. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64. Navitas Semiconductor has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $954.44 million, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 2.24.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $506.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,788,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,958,464. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $401.58 and a 52 week high of $542.07. The business's 50-day moving average is $520.05 and its 200-day moving average is $487.74.

First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded down $8.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,541,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,197. The business's fifty day moving average price is $136.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.46. First Solar has a 52-week low of $116.56 and a 52-week high of $306.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

