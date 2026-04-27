BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA) Trading 8.6% Higher - Here's Why

BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOA - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 8.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.48 and last traded at $18.52. Approximately 43,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 668,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BIOA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BioAge Labs in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price target on BioAge Labs in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on BioAge Labs in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BioAge Labs from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of BioAge Labs in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BioAge Labs

BioAge Labs Trading Up 5.8%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.80.

BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter. BioAge Labs had a negative return on equity of 27.86% and a negative net margin of 896.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that BioAge Labs, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BioAge Labs

In other BioAge Labs news, insider Paul D. Rubin sold 7,433 shares of BioAge Labs stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $139,368.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BioAge Labs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BioAge Labs by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,651,247 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,709,000 after purchasing an additional 93,694 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BioAge Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,892,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BioAge Labs by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,377 shares of the company's stock worth $7,826,000 after buying an additional 28,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in BioAge Labs by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 422,846 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 224,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in BioAge Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,406,000.

BioAge Labs Company Profile

BioAge Labs NASDAQ: BIOA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing therapies that address age-associated diseases. The company leverages its proprietary analytics platform to mine large-scale human biological data for insights into the molecular mechanisms of aging. By targeting fundamental aging pathways, BioAge aims to create interventions that extend healthspan and treat conditions that disproportionately affect older populations.

At the core of BioAge’s operations is its integrated drug discovery platform, which combines human omics datasets, machine learning algorithms and experimental validation to identify novel drug targets.

Further Reading

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