Free Trial
→ SpaceX IPO in 3…2…1… (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
BlackRock World Mining Trust logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 940.36 and traded as high as GBX 1,016. BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,016, with a volume of 6,037,349 shares traded.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 940.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 832.58.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock World Mining Trust news, insider Marion Sears bought 100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 967 per share, with a total value of £967. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Company aims to provide a diversified investment in mining and metal assets worldwide, actively managed with the objective of maximising total returns. While the policy is to invest principally in quoted securities, the Company's investment policy includes investing in royalties derived from the production of metals and minerals as well as physical metals. Up to 10% of gross assets may be held in physical metals and up to 20% may be invested in unquoted investments.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in BlackRock World Mining Trust Right Now?

Before you consider BlackRock World Mining Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BlackRock World Mining Trust wasn't on the list.

While BlackRock World Mining Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public

A forward-looking investment report spotlighting the seven space companies best positioned to benefit from accelerating commercialization in 2026. It explores key industry trends, major growth catalysts, and the stocks shaping the next phase of the space economy—from launch leaders and satellite networks to data, defense, and in-space infrastructure.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
The SpaceX story everyone missed
The SpaceX story everyone missed
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Read this or regret it forever
Read this or regret it forever
From Porter & Company (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines