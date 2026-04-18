BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 940.36 and traded as high as GBX 1,016. BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,016, with a volume of 6,037,349 shares traded.

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BlackRock World Mining Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 940.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 832.58.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock World Mining Trust news, insider Marion Sears bought 100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 967 per share, with a total value of £967. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile

The Company aims to provide a diversified investment in mining and metal assets worldwide, actively managed with the objective of maximising total returns. While the policy is to invest principally in quoted securities, the Company's investment policy includes investing in royalties derived from the production of metals and minerals as well as physical metals. Up to 10% of gross assets may be held in physical metals and up to 20% may be invested in unquoted investments.

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