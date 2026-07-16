Blackstone (BX) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Blackstone (NYSE:BX - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.33 per share and revenue of $3.3629 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Blackstone (NYSE:BX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 20.67%.The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Blackstone to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $127.03 on Thursday. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $101.73 and a 1-year high of $190.09. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $119.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Blackstone's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Private Multi-Asset Blackstone purchased 765,111 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.14 per share, with a total value of $20,000,001.54. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 7,882,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,039,270.30. This trade represents a 10.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 355 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.04 per share, with a total value of $43,679.20. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 41,818 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,145,286.72. This trade represents a 0.86% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,252,345 shares of company stock worth $209,789,893. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Blackstone by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 13,528 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,124,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 452,619 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $67,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Dbs Bank raised shares of Blackstone to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Blackstone from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on Blackstone from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. HSBC lowered their target price on Blackstone from $164.00 to $131.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $146.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc NYSE: BX is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone's business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

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