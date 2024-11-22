B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Given a 600.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME - Get Free Report) has been assigned a 600.00 target price by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 17th. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a 640.00 price objective on B&M European Value Retail and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 540 ($6.80) to GBX 510 ($6.42) and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Panmure Gordon started coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a 685.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a 660.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 562.89 ($7.09).

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

Shares of BME traded up GBX 7.30 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 346.30 ($4.36). The company had a trading volume of 5,004,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,208. The company's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 400.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 450.55. The company has a market capitalization of £3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 961.94 and a beta of 1.05. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of GBX 324.80 ($4.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 618.20 ($7.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alex Russo sold 8,602 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.34), for a total transaction of £36,472.48 ($45,917.76). 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

