BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Here's Why

BOC Hong Kong Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BHKLY - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 11,946 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 154% from the previous session's volume of 4,699 shares.The stock last traded at $114.15 and had previously closed at $111.8050.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BOC Hong Kong from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on BHKLY

BOC Hong Kong Price Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $109.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.93.

About BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong OTCMKTS: BHKLY is a Hong Kong-based banking group that operates as the Hong Kong subsidiary of Bank of China. The group is a licensed bank and one of the territory's note-issuing banks, participating in the issuance of Hong Kong dollar banknotes. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients, positioning itself as a major participant in Hong Kong's financial services sector.

BOC Hong Kong's businesses include retail banking services such as deposit accounts, mortgages, personal loans and credit cards, together with wealth management and private banking solutions.

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