Free Trial
→ The Pentagon Has 300 Days to Break China’s Grip On UAVs (From Market Tactic) (Ad)tc pixel

BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
BOC Hong Kong logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • BOC Hong Kong experienced an unusually large volume spike of about 11,946 shares traded—an increase of 154% from the prior session—with the stock last trading at $114.15 versus a prior close of $111.8050.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from "neutral" to a Buy rating, and the company's average analyst rating is currently "Buy."
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

BOC Hong Kong Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BHKLY - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 11,946 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 154% from the previous session's volume of 4,699 shares.The stock last traded at $114.15 and had previously closed at $111.8050.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BOC Hong Kong from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on BHKLY

BOC Hong Kong Price Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $109.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.93.

About BOC Hong Kong

(Get Free Report)

BOC Hong Kong OTCMKTS: BHKLY is a Hong Kong-based banking group that operates as the Hong Kong subsidiary of Bank of China. The group is a licensed bank and one of the territory's note-issuing banks, participating in the issuance of Hong Kong dollar banknotes. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients, positioning itself as a major participant in Hong Kong's financial services sector.

BOC Hong Kong's businesses include retail banking services such as deposit accounts, mortgages, personal loans and credit cards, together with wealth management and private banking solutions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in BOC Hong Kong Right Now?

Before you consider BOC Hong Kong, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BOC Hong Kong wasn't on the list.

While BOC Hong Kong currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them Cover
Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them

Thinking about investing in Meta, Roblox, or Unity? Click the link to learn what streetwise investors need to know about the metaverse and public markets before making an investment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
By Thomas Hughes | April 29, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
One coin wired into Elon's vision
One coin wired into Elon's vision
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines