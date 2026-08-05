Brannin Mcbee Sells 144,000 Shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) insider Brannin Mcbee sold 144,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $11,861,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 323,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,627,173.31. The trade was a 30.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Brannin Mcbee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Brannin Mcbee sold 17,684 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $1,433,995.56.

On Monday, August 3rd, Brannin Mcbee sold 33,216 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $2,754,935.04.

On Monday, August 3rd, Brannin Mcbee sold 44,564 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total transaction of $3,660,932.60.

On Monday, August 3rd, Brannin Mcbee sold 10,536 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $881,125.68.

On Monday, July 27th, Brannin Mcbee sold 93,000 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $6,606,720.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Brannin Mcbee sold 144,000 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $10,229,760.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Brannin Mcbee sold 13,000 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $923,520.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Brannin Mcbee sold 50,500 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $3,794,065.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Brannin Mcbee sold 55,500 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $4,169,715.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Brannin Mcbee sold 144,000 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $10,818,720.00.

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CoreWeave Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWV traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.89. 20,562,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,392,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 7.44. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $92.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. CoreWeave Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.55 and a 52 week high of $153.20.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. CoreWeave's revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CoreWeave Inc. will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CoreWeave from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $136.21.

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Key Headlines Impacting CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave signed a multi-year agreement with Solidigm for priority access to enterprise SSD capacity. The arrangement should help the company scale storage alongside GPU compute, strengthening its integrated AI cloud platform and reducing a potential infrastructure bottleneck. CoreWeave Signs Multi-Year Agreement With Solidigm to Strengthen Its Integrated AI Cloud Platform

CoreWeave signed a multi-year agreement with Solidigm for priority access to enterprise SSD capacity. The arrangement should help the company scale storage alongside GPU compute, strengthening its integrated AI cloud platform and reducing a potential infrastructure bottleneck. Positive Sentiment: The company’s planned entry into Indonesia is the main recent catalyst. Three data centers with 360 megawatts of contracted IT power are expected to come online in 2028, giving CoreWeave its first Asia-Pacific presence and positioning it to serve regional AI demand, data-sovereignty requirements and enterprise customers. CoreWeave expands into Indonesia, announces first data center in Asia-Pacific

The company’s planned entry into Indonesia is the main recent catalyst. Three data centers with 360 megawatts of contracted IT power are expected to come online in 2028, giving CoreWeave its first Asia-Pacific presence and positioning it to serve regional AI demand, data-sovereignty requirements and enterprise customers. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and assigned a $250 price target, while Piper Sandler initiated coverage with an “overweight” rating and a $151 target. The recommendations reinforce expectations for substantial long-term growth in AI compute demand. CoreWeave initiated with Overweight

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and assigned a $250 price target, while Piper Sandler initiated coverage with an “overweight” rating and a $151 target. The recommendations reinforce expectations for substantial long-term growth in AI compute demand. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity has been unusually elevated, with call volume above typical levels. High short-borrowing costs and a sizable implied earnings move could amplify gains if results and guidance are strong, but they also increase downside and volatility risk. CoreWeave Powers Up: The Asia Infrastructure Grab

Options activity has been unusually elevated, with call volume above typical levels. High short-borrowing costs and a sizable implied earnings move could amplify gains if results and guidance are strong, but they also increase downside and volatility risk. Negative Sentiment: CoreWeave’s Aug. 11 earnings report is a near-term uncertainty. Analysts expect quarterly earnings to decline, and the company previously missed consensus EPS estimates despite revenue growth exceeding 100% year over year. Earnings Preview: CoreWeave Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline

CoreWeave’s Aug. 11 earnings report is a near-term uncertainty. Analysts expect quarterly earnings to decline, and the company previously missed consensus EPS estimates despite revenue growth exceeding 100% year over year. Negative Sentiment: Investors continue to face balance-sheet and execution concerns: CoreWeave remains unprofitable, carries substantial leverage and has a current ratio near 0.31. Reported insider selling and the heavy spending required for global data-center construction add to the risk profile.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company's stock worth $1,999,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487,478 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CoreWeave by 6,022.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 112,768 shares of the company's stock worth $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 110,926 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in CoreWeave by 8,455.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 611,301 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,775,000 after buying an additional 604,156 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CoreWeave by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,947 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 26,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the fourth quarter worth $15,539,000.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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