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Brazil Potash (NYSEAMERICAN:GRO) Trading Down 3.6% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Brazil Potash logo with background
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Key Points

  • Shares fell 3.6%, trading as low as $2.64 and last at $2.69 on Wednesday with 737,791 shares traded—about 6% below average session volume.
  • Analysts are split: Roth MKM reiterated a "Buy" with a $5.25 target while Zacks cut the stock to "Strong Sell"; the consensus rating is "Hold" with an average target of $5.25.
  • Integral Investment Advisors bought 11,000 shares (~$36,000) in Q1, and Brazil Potash operates a potash mining project in Autazes, Amazonas, Brazil.
  • Interested in Brazil Potash? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Brazil Potash Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRO - Get Free Report) fell 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.69. 737,791 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 786,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRO. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Brazil Potash in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Brazil Potash from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Brazil Potash

Brazil Potash Trading Down 3.6%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brazil Potash stock. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brazil Potash Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

About Brazil Potash

(Get Free Report)

Brazil Potash Corp is a mineral exploration and development company with a potash mining project located in the state of Amazonas, Brazil. The company's technical operations are based in Autazes, Amazonas, Brazil, and Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil. The operating activities of the company include focusing on the extraction and processing of potash ore from the mines of the Autazes Project and selling and distributing the processed potash in Brazil.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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