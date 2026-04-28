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BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BBOT) Trading Up 4.9% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Shares were up 4.9% mid-day to $9.22 (intraday high $9.30) on Tuesday, with ~133,955 shares traded, a 59% decline from the average daily volume of 325,945 and prior close of $8.79.
  • Analysts are mixed but generally positive: three Buy ratings and one Sell yield an average "Moderate Buy" consensus and an average price target of $26.00.
  • The company has a market capitalization of about $707.5 million, a negative P/E of -5.82, a 50-day SMA near $9.39, and roughly 54.9% of shares held by institutional investors.
  • Interested in BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics? Here are five stocks we like better.

BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:BBOT - Get Free Report) shares were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.22. Approximately 133,955 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 325,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBOT shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a "sell (d+)" rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $26.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics

BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $707.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBOT. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new position in BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company's stock.

BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics NASDAQ: BBOT is a publicly traded biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing therapies for cancer. The company concentrates on translating scientific insights into clinical-stage programs aimed at addressing oncology indications with unmet medical need.

BridgeBio Oncology’s activities center on research and development of investigational therapeutics, advancing drug candidates through preclinical studies and clinical trials. Its work typically involves in-house discovery efforts and collaborations with academic and industry partners to identify targets, optimize compounds, and generate the clinical data needed to support regulatory development.

Public information about BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics’ specific programs, geographic operations and leadership is limited in the sources available here.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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