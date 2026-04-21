Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Stock Price

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TGB. TD Securities reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taseko Mines currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $5.00.

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Taseko Mines Price Performance

Shares of Taseko Mines stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $7.10. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,122,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,831,271. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,035,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 156,200 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,080,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,260,000. Mudita Advisors LLP increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 2,788,401 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 573,846 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 164,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.94% of the company's stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Ltd. is a Vancouver‐based mining company primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of copper‐based projects. Its flagship operation is the Gibraltar copper mine in central British Columbia, which ranks among Canada’s largest open pit copper producers. In addition to copper, Gibraltar yields byproducts such as molybdenum and silver, reflecting Taseko’s focus on base and precious metals.

Beyond Gibraltar, Taseko holds two advanced development assets.

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