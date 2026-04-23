Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Stock Price Down 15.8% - Time to Sell?

Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 15.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.48. 217,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 221% from the average session volume of 67,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Atrium Research raised Canagold Resources to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on CCM

Canagold Resources Trading Down 14.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$104.55 million, a P/E ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.52.

Canagold Resources Company Profile

Canagold owns a portfolio of Gold and Silver projects located in North America. The company's flagship asset is New Polaris - an advanced and past-producing, high-grade gold project in northern British Columbia, Canada. The company has a fully funded work program underway at New Polaris, and is currently advancing the project to feasibility status. CanaGold is managed by an experienced team with a strong track record of exploration, development and finance.

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