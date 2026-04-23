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Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Stock Price Down 15.8% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Canagold Resources logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Shares plunged 15.8% intraday to C$0.48 (low C$0.46) on a volume surge to 217,470 shares, about 221% above the average, after closing at C$0.57 the prior session.
  • Despite the sell-off, Atrium Research upgraded Canagold to a "Strong Buy" on Jan. 14 and the stock carries a MarketBeat consensus rating of Strong Buy.
  • Fundamentals show a small market cap (C$104.6M) with negative earnings (P/E -49), liquidity ratios below 1 (quick 0.61, current 0.81) and modest leverage (debt/equity 0.30), while the company advances its flagship New Polaris project toward feasibility with a funded work program.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 15.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.48. 217,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 221% from the average session volume of 67,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Atrium Research raised Canagold Resources to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on CCM

Canagold Resources Trading Down 14.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$104.55 million, a P/E ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.52.

Canagold Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canagold owns a portfolio of Gold and Silver projects located in North America. The company's flagship asset is New Polaris - an advanced and past-producing, high-grade gold project in northern British Columbia, Canada. The company has a fully funded work program underway at New Polaris, and is currently advancing the project to feasibility status. CanaGold is managed by an experienced team with a strong track record of exploration, development and finance.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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