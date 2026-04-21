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Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Capcom logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Capcom's stock gapped down ahead of the open, falling from $11.60 to $11.15 and last trading at $11.09, a decline of about 6.7% on light volume (2,864 shares).
  • The company's key market metrics are a market cap of $11.8 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.70, with the 50‑day moving average at $10.77 versus the 200‑day at $11.76.
  • Capcom beat quarterly EPS estimates ($0.09 vs $0.07) but slightly missed revenue expectations ($221.79M vs $223.38M); it reported a 32.82% net margin, 26.93% ROE, and analysts forecast full‑year EPS of 0.42.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.60, but opened at $11.15. Capcom shares last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 2,864 shares traded.

Capcom Stock Down 6.7%

The business's fifty day moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Capcom had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $221.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.38 million. As a group, analysts predict that Capcom Co., Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Capcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capcom Co, Ltd. is a Japanese video game developer and publisher headquartered in Osaka. Founded in 1979 by Kenzo Tsujimoto, the company has grown into a leading global entertainment brand, creating interactive software and associated licensing businesses. Capcom operates through a network of subsidiaries and distribution partners across North America, Europe and Asia, serving both console and PC markets as well as the expanding digital download sector.

The core of Capcom’s business lies in the development, publishing and licensing of video game titles.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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