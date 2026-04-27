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Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Capcom logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Shares gapped up before the market open, opening at $11.30 versus the prior close of $10.63 and trading up about 3.2% (last $11.11) on light volume (~3,532 shares).
  • Quarterly EPS beat: Capcom reported $0.09 EPS versus a $0.07 consensus (beat by $0.02), while revenue was $221.8M, slightly below estimates; profitability remains strong with a 32.8% net margin and 26.9% ROE.
  • Valuation and trend: Market cap is about $11.7B with a P/E of 21.5 and beta 0.70; the stock is above its 50‑day MA ($10.79) and near its 200‑day MA ($11.66), and analysts forecast ~0.42 EPS for the year.
  • Interested in Capcom? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.63, but opened at $11.30. Capcom shares last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 3,532 shares trading hands.

Capcom Stock Up 3.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.70. The firm's 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Capcom had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $221.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capcom Co., Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capcom

(Get Free Report)

Capcom Co, Ltd. is a Japanese video game developer and publisher headquartered in Osaka. Founded in 1979 by Kenzo Tsujimoto, the company has grown into a leading global entertainment brand, creating interactive software and associated licensing businesses. Capcom operates through a network of subsidiaries and distribution partners across North America, Europe and Asia, serving both console and PC markets as well as the expanding digital download sector.

The core of Capcom’s business lies in the development, publishing and licensing of video game titles.

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