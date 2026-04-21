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Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Cardiol Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Cardiol Therapeutics shares hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as C$2.23 (last C$2.20) on Tuesday—up about 7.8% from the prior close of C$2.05 on volume of 285,761 shares.
  • The stock shows technical momentum—current price is above the 50‑day (C$1.58) and 200‑day (C$1.48) moving averages—but the company remains unprofitable with a recent quarterly loss of C($0.07) per share and analysts forecasting about -0.49 EPS for the fiscal year.
  • Cardiol is a clinical‑stage life sciences company developing CardiolRx (cannabidiol) for inflammatory and fibrotic heart diseases, targeting inflammasome pathways involved in myocarditis, pericarditis, and heart failure.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.23 and last traded at C$2.20, with a volume of 285761 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.05.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Up 7.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.48. The stock has a market cap of C$246.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.10.

Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc NASDAQ: CRDL TSX: CRDL is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. The Company's lead drug candidate, CardiolRxTM (cannabidiol) oral solution, is pharmaceutically manufactured and in clinical development for use in the treatment of heart disease. It is recognized that cannabidiol inhibits activation of the inflammasome pathway, an intracellular process known to play an important role in the development and progression of inflammation and fibrosis associated with myocarditis, pericarditis, and heart failure.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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