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Chagee Holdings Limited - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CHA) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Chagee logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Consensus "Hold": Nine analysts give Chagee a consensus rating of "Hold" (2 sell, 2 hold, 5 buy) with an average 1-year price target of $30.31.
  • Analyst views are mixed: JPMorgan upgraded Chagee to overweight and raised its target to $16, Jefferies started coverage at a hold with a $14 target, while Weiss and Zacks issued sell/strong-sell calls.
  • Market snapshot: shares opened at $10.39, the company has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a P/E of 11.54, with a wide 52-week range of $8.98–$39.47, and several institutional investors recently increased their stakes.
  • Interested in Chagee? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Chagee Holdings Limited - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CHA - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.3143.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHA shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Chagee in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chagee in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chagee from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Chagee from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHA

Chagee Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CHA opened at $10.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54. Chagee has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The business's 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chagee

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chagee by 5,007.9% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,546 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Chagee by 355.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,304 shares of the company's stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 42,393 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chagee in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chagee by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 118,637 shares of the company's stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 48,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chagee by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the company's stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 12,747 shares in the last quarter.

Chagee Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our Mission With every cup of our tea, we aspire to foster a global connection of people and cultures. Our Vision To modernize the tea-drinking experience through technology and innovation. Our Core Values “Customer First” is the foundational philosophy of how we make decisions and run our business. “Caring for Partners” is the core value that defines how we interact with consumers, franchise partners, suppliers, and employees. “Quality, Health, and Convenience” is the guiding principle of how we make our products.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Chagee (NASDAQ:CHA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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