Chagee Holdings Limited - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CHA) Short Interest Update

Chagee Holdings Limited - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CHA - Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 775,861 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the March 31st total of 1,108,953 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 526,186 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company's stock are short sold.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chagee

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chagee in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chagee by 5,007.9% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chagee by 355.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,304 shares of the company's stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 42,393 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chagee in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chagee by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 118,637 shares of the company's stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 48,633 shares in the last quarter.

Chagee Stock Performance

Shares of CHA stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 173,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,039. Chagee has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23. The firm's fifty day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chagee in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chagee from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Chagee in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Chagee from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chagee has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on CHA

About Chagee

Our Mission With every cup of our tea, we aspire to foster a global connection of people and cultures. Our Vision To modernize the tea-drinking experience through technology and innovation. Our Core Values “Customer First” is the foundational philosophy of how we make decisions and run our business. “Caring for Partners” is the core value that defines how we interact with consumers, franchise partners, suppliers, and employees. “Quality, Health, and Convenience” is the guiding principle of how we make our products.

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