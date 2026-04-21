China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's Why

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.30 and last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

Get China CITIC Bank alerts: Sign Up

China CITIC Bank Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About China CITIC Bank

China CITIC Bank Co, Ltd., a subsidiary of CITIC Group, is a leading Chinese commercial bank headquartered in Beijing. Established in the late 1980s, the bank was among the first national joint-stock commercial banks approved by the Chinese government. It is quoted on the U.S. OTC Market under the symbol CHCJY.

The bank offers a wide range of financial services, including corporate and institutional banking, retail banking, treasury and financial markets services. Corporate clients can access lending solutions, trade finance, cash management and project financing, while retail customers can choose from deposit accounts, personal loans, credit cards, wealth management and digital banking platforms.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider China CITIC Bank, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and China CITIC Bank wasn't on the list.

While China CITIC Bank currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here