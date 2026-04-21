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China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
China CITIC Bank logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) hit a new 52-week high of $22.30 during Tuesday trading, rising from a prior close of $20.73, though volume was very light at just 131 shares.
  • The shares trade with a market capitalization of $54.56 billion and a low valuation (P/E 6.82) and low volatility (beta 0.41), and currently sit above their 50-day ($19.44) and 200-day ($18.73) moving averages.
  • China CITIC Bank is a major Chinese commercial bank (a CITIC Group subsidiary) offering corporate, retail and treasury services, and its balance sheet shows leverage (debt-to-equity 1.51) with relatively weak liquidity (current and quick ratios of 0.82).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of China CITIC Bank.

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.30 and last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

China CITIC Bank Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About China CITIC Bank

(Get Free Report)

China CITIC Bank Co, Ltd., a subsidiary of CITIC Group, is a leading Chinese commercial bank headquartered in Beijing. Established in the late 1980s, the bank was among the first national joint-stock commercial banks approved by the Chinese government. It is quoted on the U.S. OTC Market under the symbol CHCJY.

The bank offers a wide range of financial services, including corporate and institutional banking, retail banking, treasury and financial markets services. Corporate clients can access lending solutions, trade finance, cash management and project financing, while retail customers can choose from deposit accounts, personal loans, credit cards, wealth management and digital banking platforms.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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