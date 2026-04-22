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China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
China CITIC Bank logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down before the open from $22.30 to $21.22 and last traded at $21.22 on very light volume (179 shares), implying the move may be thinly traded.
  • Valuation and balance-sheet metrics show a P/E of 6.49, market cap of $51.92 billion and debt-to-equity of 1.51, and the stock currently sits above its 50-day ($19.49) and 200-day ($18.76) moving averages.
  • China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) is a major Beijing-based commercial bank and CITIC Group subsidiary offering corporate, retail and treasury banking services and is quoted on the U.S. OTC market.
  • Interested in China CITIC Bank? Here are five stocks we like better.

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.30, but opened at $21.22. China CITIC Bank shares last traded at $21.22, with a volume of 179 shares changing hands.

China CITIC Bank Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm's 50 day moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average is $18.76. The firm has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.41.

China CITIC Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China CITIC Bank Co, Ltd., a subsidiary of CITIC Group, is a leading Chinese commercial bank headquartered in Beijing. Established in the late 1980s, the bank was among the first national joint-stock commercial banks approved by the Chinese government. It is quoted on the U.S. OTC Market under the symbol CHCJY.

The bank offers a wide range of financial services, including corporate and institutional banking, retail banking, treasury and financial markets services. Corporate clients can access lending solutions, trade finance, cash management and project financing, while retail customers can choose from deposit accounts, personal loans, credit cards, wealth management and digital banking platforms.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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