China Renaissance Lowers Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $372.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by China Renaissance from $382.00 to $372.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the electric vehicle producer's stock. China Renaissance's price target suggests a potential upside of 1.07% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $398.42.

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Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $368.07 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $385.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 342.77, a P/E/G ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla has a 52-week low of $270.78 and a 52-week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. This represents a 43.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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