City of London (LON:CTY) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

City of London (LON:CTY - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 525 and last traded at GBX 524.48, with a volume of 685185 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 520.

City of London Trading Up 1.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 509.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 497.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40.

City of London (LON:CTY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 21.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. City of London had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 95.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that City of London will post 5533.7129324 earnings per share for the current year.

About City of London

