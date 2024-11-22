Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 610 ($7.68) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's target price points to a potential upside of 202.36% from the stock's previous close.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts: Sign Up

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CBG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Close Brothers Group to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 375 ($4.72) to GBX 620 ($7.81) in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Shore Capital reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 556.60 ($7.01).

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group Price Performance

LON:CBG traded down GBX 12.66 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 201.74 ($2.54). The stock had a trading volume of 1,253,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,340. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of GBX 179.83 ($2.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 828 ($10.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £303.60 million, a PE ratio of 336.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 341.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 434.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael N. Biggs acquired 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 416 ($5.24) per share, with a total value of £14,560 ($18,330.61). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,567 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,824. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company's stock.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Close Brothers Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Close Brothers Group wasn't on the list.

While Close Brothers Group currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here