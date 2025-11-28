Compass Group (LON:CPG) Raised to "Buy" at Citigroup

Compass Group (LON:CPG - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,000 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 2,750. Citigroup's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.64% from the stock's previous close.

CPG has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,000 price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Compass Group to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,700 to GBX 2,900 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 3,000 price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 2,920.

Shares of LON CPG traded down GBX 6 during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,369. The company had a trading volume of 2,491,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,832,104. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,507.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,551.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,344 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,853.

In related news, insider Leanne Wood purchased 444 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,392 per share, with a total value of £10,620.48. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Compass Group PLC is a world leading food service company, which generated annual revenues of $42.2 billion in the year to 30 September 2024. It serves meals to millions of people in c. 30 countries and employs and engages with c. 580,000 people. The Company specialises in providing food and a range of targeted support services across the core sectors of Business & Industry, Healthcare & Senior Living, Education, Sports & Leisure and Defence, Offshore & Remote, with an established brand portfolio.

