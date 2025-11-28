Free Trial
Black Friday: Try MarketBeat All Access Tools — 5 Weeks for $5
Snag the Offer
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Compass Group (LON:CPG) Raised to "Buy" at Citigroup

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Compass Group logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Citigroup upgraded Compass Group to a Buy and raised its price target to GBX 3,000 (from GBX 2,750), implying roughly a 26.6% upside from the prior close.
  • Other brokers — including Berenberg, Deutsche Bank and Jefferies — also hold Buy ratings; the consensus is a Moderate Buy with a target of GBX 2,920 (five Buys, one Hold).
  • Shares traded at GBX 2,369 (down GBX 6) with a market cap of £40.21bn, P/E of 27.58 and a 52‑week range of GBX 2,344–2,853, and insider Leanne Wood purchased 444 shares at GBX 2,392.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Compass Group (LON:CPG - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,000 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 2,750. Citigroup's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.64% from the stock's previous close.

CPG has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,000 price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Compass Group to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,700 to GBX 2,900 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 3,000 price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 2,920.

Get Our Latest Report on CPG

Compass Group Price Performance

Shares of LON CPG traded down GBX 6 during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,369. The company had a trading volume of 2,491,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,832,104. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,507.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,551.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,344 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,853.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Leanne Wood purchased 444 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,392 per share, with a total value of £10,620.48. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Compass Group

(Get Free Report)

Compass Group PLC is a world leading food service company, which generated annual revenues of $42.2 billion in the year to 30 September 2024. It serves meals to millions of people in c. 30 countries and employs and engages with c. 580,000 people. The Company specialises in providing food and a range of targeted support services across the core sectors of Business & Industry, Healthcare & Senior Living, Education, Sports & Leisure and Defence, Offshore & Remote, with an established brand portfolio.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Compass Group (LON:CPG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Compass Group Right Now?

Before you consider Compass Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Compass Group wasn't on the list.

While Compass Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Enter your email address and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
Altucher: It Looks Like My Trump prediction is coming true
Altucher: It Looks Like My Trump prediction is coming true
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines