Compass Group (LON:CPG) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

Compass Group (LON:CPG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday,Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CPG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,000 price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 3,100 target price on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Group has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 2,932.50.

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Compass Group Price Performance

LON CPG opened at GBX 30.23 on Monday. Compass Group has a one year low of GBX 26 and a one year high of GBX 36.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,115.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,912.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of £513.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.28, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.65.

About Compass Group

Compass Group is a global leader in food services, operating in over 25 countries, with over 590,000 employees worldwide and generating underlying revenues of over $46 billion for the 2025 fiscal year. The company's primary listing is the London Stock Exchange and also trades on OTCQX® Best Market. Our core offer is the provision of outsourced food services and targeted support services across the world. Compass operates across five sectors: Business & Industry, Healthcare & Senior Living, Education, Sports & Leisure, and Defence, Offshore & Remote, using a portfolio of bespoke B2B brands.

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