Compass Pathways Eyes 2027 Launch as Psilocybin Depression Data Holds Up

Compass Pathways NASDAQ: CMPS said new 26-week data from its Phase 3 COMP006 trial further support the durability and safety profile of COMP360, its investigational psilocybin therapy for treatment-resistant depression, as the company works toward a potential U.S. launch in the first half of 2027.

During an investor update webinar, Chief Executive Officer Kabir Nath said the latest results were “remarkably consistent” with 26-week data from the company’s COMP005 trial released in February. Nath said the company has now generated “consistent and robust data across three positive late-stage trials in over 1,000 participants” and is moving forward with a rolling submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

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“We’ve now demonstrated that COMP360 can be both a very rapid acting and a durable treatment for individuals who suffer from depression,” Nath said. He added that the company anticipates completing its submission in the fourth quarter and remains focused on being launch-ready, pending FDA approval and Drug Enforcement Administration rescheduling.

COMP006 Data Show Durability Through 26 Weeks

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Guy Goodwin described COMP006 as one of two Phase 3 studies in the company’s treatment-resistant depression program. COMP006 tested two fixed doses of COMP360 psilocybin, administered three weeks apart, across 1 mg, 10 mg and 25 mg arms. Participants were followed in a blinded Part B period through 26 weeks, with an option for an additional dose based on specified criteria.

Goodwin said the 25 mg arm showed a rapid effect evident the day after administration, with effects apparent after both the first and second fixed doses. He said the data showed “convincing separation” between the 25 mg arms and control conditions across the double-blind follow-up period.

According to Goodwin, the trial population represented a difficult-to-treat group of patients. He said participants had current depressive episodes lasting more than three years on average and more than six lifetime episodes on average. Nearly 40% of participants in the 25 mg arm had failed three or more prior treatments in the current episode, based on Compass’ criteria requiring documented treatment duration of at least eight weeks at an adequate dose.

Goodwin said about 40% of participants in COMP006 achieved a clinically meaningful response at week six, defined as at least a 25% reduction in the Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale score, including remitters. He contrasted that with COMP005, where 25% of participants achieved a clinically meaningful response after a single dose in Part A. He said the second fixed dose in COMP006 appeared to move a higher proportion of patients into response by week six.

“For this chronic patient population, who on average had not been responding to treatment for over three years, having roughly 40% with a meaningful response and durable benefit from COMP360 is very gratifying,” Goodwin said.

Safety Profile Described as Generally Well-Tolerated

Goodwin said safety data from COMP006 through 26 weeks continued to show COMP360 as generally well-tolerated. Reported adverse events included headache, nausea and hallucination, most of which were transient and occurred on the day of dosing.

He said serious adverse events were relatively low in number, with no imbalance in suicidal ideation and no other drug-related events of concern emerging. Goodwin noted one suspected suicide in the 25 mg arm, which the investigator determined was not related to treatment based on the circumstances and timing. He also noted one event of suicidal behavior and one suicide attempt in the 1 mg arm.

“Overall, we see a low number of suicidality events that are generally evenly distributed across the treatment arms,” Goodwin said.

Company Positions COMP360 Against Existing TRD Options

Chief Commercial Officer Lori Englebert said Compass sees a U.S. population of about 4 million patients with treatment-resistant depression, based on approximately one-third of diagnosed and treated major depressive disorder patients failing at least two antidepressants in their current episode.

Englebert said COMP360’s profile could be differentiated by rapid onset and durability with fewer administrations than existing marketed therapy. She compared the potential dosing profile with Spravato, which she said would require 20 to 28 doses over a six-month period under its label.

“If approved, COMP360 could offer significantly reduced patient and caregiver burden without sacrificing clinical outcomes for TRD patients,” Englebert said.

In response to analyst questions, company executives said they are considering label language involving one or two initial doses, at least three weeks apart, with additional dosing at physician discretion based on patient response. Englebert said the company expects real-world use could average roughly two to four doses per patient per year, though final labeling will depend on additional patient-level data and FDA review.

Regulatory and Launch Preparations Continue

Nath said the FDA is actively engaged in the rolling submission and initial review process, and that Compass has shared the latest COMP006 data with the agency. He said the company continues to expect a potential launch in the first half of 2027, assuming approval and DEA rescheduling are completed.

Steve Levine, Compass’ Chief Patient Officer, said preliminary REMS discussions with the FDA have referenced the existing Spravato REMS and materials prepared for a prior advisory committee involving Lykos. Levine said Compass expects a REMS could include a prescriber on site, a licensed healthcare provider available, and an observation period. He said the company anticipates a six-hour observation period after a patient takes a single COMP360 capsule, based on trial design.

Englebert said Compass plans to use existing interventional psychiatry infrastructure at launch, including sites that already provide treatments such as Spravato, transcranial magnetic stimulation or electroconvulsive therapy. She said the company is preparing payer discussions, marketing materials, product distribution, patient support mechanisms and field force execution.

Compass also said it is advancing COMP360 in post-traumatic stress disorder, which Nath described as a second large underserved market with overlap in patient populations and prescribers with treatment-resistant depression.

About Compass Pathways NASDAQ: CMPS

Compass Pathways NASDAQ: CMPS is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of psilocybin therapy for mental health disorders. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in London with additional offices in the United States, Compass Pathways is pioneering the use of synthetic psilocybin combined with psychotherapy to address treatment-resistant depression. The company’s flagship program is a Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating COMP360, its proprietary psilocybin formulation, which has received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S.

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