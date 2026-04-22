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Compass Point Initiates Coverage on SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:SHAZ)

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026

Key Points

  • Compass Point initiated coverage on SharonAI (NASDAQ:SHAZ) with a Buy rating and a $50.00 price target, implying roughly a 28.3% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst views are mixed: Wall Street Zen cut SHAZ to a "strong sell" and Weiss Ratings started coverage with a "sell," while Cantor Fitzgerald rates it "overweight" with a $40 target; MarketBeat's consensus is a Hold with an average target of $45.00.
  • The stock opened at $38.98 (up about 7.1%), trades with a 50‑day moving average of $30.73 and a 12‑month range of $1.90–$178.00, and most recently reported $68.85 EPS on $0.36 million in revenue.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Research analysts at Compass Point started coverage on shares of SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:SHAZ - Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point's price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.27% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. They set a "sell (d)" rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $45.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SHAZ

SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:SHAZ opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average is $30.73. SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $178.00.

SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:SHAZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $68.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter.

SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SharonAI Holdings Inc is a high-performance computing (HPC) company deploying large-scale energy and compute infrastructure, USA energy markets and infrastructure asset management. Its services include: Sovereign AI Australia, GPU-as-a-Service, SHARON AI Cloud, SHARON AI Private Cloud, Virtual Private Clusters, HPC Servers, SHARON AI Supercluster, GPU Fleet, Virtual Servers, Cloud Storage, AI Model Training, High-Performance Computing (HPC), and Video Encoding & Decoding. The company's products are: Sovereign AI Australia, GPU-as-a-Service, SHARON AI Cloud, SHARON AI Private Cloud, Virtual Private Clusters, HPC Servers, SHARON AI Supercluster, GPU Fleet, Virtual Servers, Cloud Storage, AI Model Training, High Performance Computing (HPC), and Video Encoding & Decoding.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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