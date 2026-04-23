Free Trial
→ Gold Set an All-Time High. But BlackRock & JPMorgan Are Buying This… (From Awesomely, LLC) (Ad)tc pixel

Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Stock Price Up 10.5% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Copper Fox Metals logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Copper Fox stock jumped 10.5% during mid-day trading to C$0.63 (from C$0.57), with about 101,511 shares traded—roughly a 44% decline from its average daily volume.
  • The company has a market cap of C$363.48 million and a negative P/E of -600.18; its balance sheet shows low debt (debt-to-equity 0.09) but mixed liquidity metrics (quick ratio 1.68 vs current ratio 0.49).
  • Copper Fox is an explorer/developer of copper projects in Canada and the U.S., with interests in major assets such as Schaft Creek, Eaglehead, Van Dyke, Sombrero Butte, and Mineral Mountain.
  • Interested in Copper Fox Metals? Here are five stocks we like better.

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU - Get Free Report) rose 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63. Approximately 101,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 180,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Copper Fox Metals Trading Up 8.8%

The firm has a market cap of C$363.48 million, a P/E ratio of -600.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.57.

About Copper Fox Metals

(Get Free Report)

Copper Fox Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds interest in the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in the Liard Mining District of British Columbia; Van Dyke, an advanced stage in-situ copper recovery project located in the Globe-Miami Mining District, Arizona; Sombrero Butte project located in the northeast of Tucson, Arizona; and Mineral Mountain copper project, which is located in Florence, Arizona.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Copper Fox Metals Right Now?

Before you consider Copper Fox Metals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Copper Fox Metals wasn't on the list.

While Copper Fox Metals currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
SMX Is Redefining a Multi-Billion Dollar Industry
SMX Is Redefining a Multi-Billion Dollar Industry
From Equiscreen (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd
Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd
By MarketBeat | April 23, 2026

Recent Videos

It‘s Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
It's Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines