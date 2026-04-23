Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Stock Price Up 10.5% - Here's Why

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Copper Fox Metals Trading Up 8.8%

Copper Fox Metals Inc. ( CVE:CUU Get Free Report ) rose 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63. Approximately 101,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 180,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

The firm has a market cap of C$363.48 million, a P/E ratio of -600.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.57.

About Copper Fox Metals

Copper Fox Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds interest in the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in the Liard Mining District of British Columbia; Van Dyke, an advanced stage in-situ copper recovery project located in the Globe-Miami Mining District, Arizona; Sombrero Butte project located in the northeast of Tucson, Arizona; and Mineral Mountain copper project, which is located in Florence, Arizona.

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