CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Shares Down 3.8% - What's Next?

Shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $93.60 and last traded at $98.45. 26,329,142 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 28,260,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.37.

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CoreWeave News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of CoreWeave from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday, May 4th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.52.

Get Our Latest Report on CRWV

CoreWeave Stock Down 3.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 7.18. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $106.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Sachin Jain sold 3,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $455,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 127,629 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,315,480. This trade represents a 2.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 112,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.56, for a total transaction of $14,637,212.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 241,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,585,075.20. This trade represents a 31.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,306,629 shares of company stock worth $3,081,590,041.

Institutional Trading of CoreWeave

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWV. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in CoreWeave by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreWeave during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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