Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Texas Capital lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.83.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CTRA

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $36.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 72.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the company's stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 64.4% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,498 shares of the company's stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 31.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 104,835 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 25,343 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 9.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 114,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 9.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the company's stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy NYSE: CTRA is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused on the development, production and optimization of onshore hydrocarbon resources in the United States. The company’s operations center on the exploration, drilling, completion and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), with an emphasis on maximizing operational efficiency and capital discipline across its asset base.

Its business activities include identifying and developing resource-rich acreage, operating producing wells, managing reservoir performance and marketing produced hydrocarbons to a range of midstream and energy customers.

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