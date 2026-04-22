Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Still a Buy?

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,098,109 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session's volume of 878,029 shares.The stock last traded at $3.86 and had previously closed at $3.03.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised Curaleaf from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Curaleaf

Curaleaf Stock Up 28.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.77. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.70 million. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 23.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc is a leading American cannabis company engaged in the cultivation, processing and distribution of both medical and adult-use cannabis products. Headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts, Curaleaf operates cultivation facilities, processing centers and retail dispensaries across multiple U.S. jurisdictions. The company's vertically integrated model allows it to manage the entirety of its supply chain, from seed to sale, ensuring consistent quality and compliance with stringent regulatory requirements.

Curaleaf's product portfolio spans a wide range of formats, including premium flower, vaporizer cartridges, edibles, tinctures, topicals and concentrates.

Further Reading

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