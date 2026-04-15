Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.4190, but opened at $2.3450. Curaleaf shares last traded at $2.4550, with a volume of 36,000 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Curaleaf from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Curaleaf has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on CURLF

Curaleaf Stock Up 1.8%

The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.77. The business's 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $328.70 million. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 23.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc is a leading American cannabis company engaged in the cultivation, processing and distribution of both medical and adult-use cannabis products. Headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts, Curaleaf operates cultivation facilities, processing centers and retail dispensaries across multiple U.S. jurisdictions. The company's vertically integrated model allows it to manage the entirety of its supply chain, from seed to sale, ensuring consistent quality and compliance with stringent regulatory requirements.

Curaleaf's product portfolio spans a wide range of formats, including premium flower, vaporizer cartridges, edibles, tinctures, topicals and concentrates.

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