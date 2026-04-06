Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.4180, but opened at $2.31. Curaleaf shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 111,719 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CURLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Curaleaf from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Alliance Global Partners restated a "buy" rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Curaleaf

Curaleaf Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 23.17% and a negative net margin of 18.08%.The business had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc is a leading American cannabis company engaged in the cultivation, processing and distribution of both medical and adult-use cannabis products. Headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts, Curaleaf operates cultivation facilities, processing centers and retail dispensaries across multiple U.S. jurisdictions. The company's vertically integrated model allows it to manage the entirety of its supply chain, from seed to sale, ensuring consistent quality and compliance with stringent regulatory requirements.

Curaleaf's product portfolio spans a wide range of formats, including premium flower, vaporizer cartridges, edibles, tinctures, topicals and concentrates.

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