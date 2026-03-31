Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Shares Up 12.2% - What's Next?

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF - Get Free Report) shot up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.12. 373,478 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 896,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CURLF shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Curaleaf from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Alliance Global Partners reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Curaleaf to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CURLF

Curaleaf Stock Performance

The company's 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.70 million. Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 23.17% and a negative net margin of 18.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc is a leading American cannabis company engaged in the cultivation, processing and distribution of both medical and adult-use cannabis products. Headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts, Curaleaf operates cultivation facilities, processing centers and retail dispensaries across multiple U.S. jurisdictions. The company's vertically integrated model allows it to manage the entirety of its supply chain, from seed to sale, ensuring consistent quality and compliance with stringent regulatory requirements.

Curaleaf's product portfolio spans a wide range of formats, including premium flower, vaporizer cartridges, edibles, tinctures, topicals and concentrates.

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