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Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Trading Up 9.4% - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Curaleaf logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares jumped 9.4% on Monday to about $2.98, with mid-day volume of 515,945 shares (down ~39% from the average session volume).
  • Analysts have an average rating of Buy (two Strong Buy, one Buy, one Hold); Zacks recently upgraded to Hold while Alliance Global Partners reiterated a Buy.
  • Curaleaf remains unprofitable (negative P/E and net margin), but its latest quarter beat estimates—EPS of ($0.05) vs. ($0.08) expected and revenue of $333.07M vs. $328.70M expected.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Curaleaf.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF - Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.9750. 515,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 850,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Curaleaf from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curaleaf presently has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on CURLF

Curaleaf Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company's 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $328.70 million. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 23.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Curaleaf

(Get Free Report)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc is a leading American cannabis company engaged in the cultivation, processing and distribution of both medical and adult-use cannabis products. Headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts, Curaleaf operates cultivation facilities, processing centers and retail dispensaries across multiple U.S. jurisdictions. The company's vertically integrated model allows it to manage the entirety of its supply chain, from seed to sale, ensuring consistent quality and compliance with stringent regulatory requirements.

Curaleaf's product portfolio spans a wide range of formats, including premium flower, vaporizer cartridges, edibles, tinctures, topicals and concentrates.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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