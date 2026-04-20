Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Trading Up 9.4% - Should You Buy?

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF - Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.9750. 515,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 850,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Get Curaleaf alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Curaleaf from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curaleaf presently has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on CURLF

Curaleaf Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company's 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $328.70 million. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 23.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc is a leading American cannabis company engaged in the cultivation, processing and distribution of both medical and adult-use cannabis products. Headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts, Curaleaf operates cultivation facilities, processing centers and retail dispensaries across multiple U.S. jurisdictions. The company's vertically integrated model allows it to manage the entirety of its supply chain, from seed to sale, ensuring consistent quality and compliance with stringent regulatory requirements.

Curaleaf's product portfolio spans a wide range of formats, including premium flower, vaporizer cartridges, edibles, tinctures, topicals and concentrates.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Curaleaf, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Curaleaf wasn't on the list.

While Curaleaf currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here