Dave & Buster's Entertainment Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Dave & Buster's Entertainment NASDAQ: PLAY reported weaker-than-expected first-quarter results for fiscal 2026, with management pointing to macroeconomic pressure in April, a softer consumer backdrop and promotional missteps as contributors to a 5.4% decline in comparable store sales.

Chief Executive Officer Tarun Lal told investors that the quarter “came in below both our own expectations and the expectations we set with you last quarter.” Lal said the company began the quarter well in February and that the March-April spring break calendar shift unfolded largely as expected, but April was pressured by “elevated gas prices, geopolitical uncertainty, and a meaningful softness in consumer sentiment.”

Get PLAY alerts: Sign Up

“That said, we are not here to make excuses,” Lal said, adding that management believes the business model remains resilient and that the company is taking steps to improve performance.

Chief Financial Officer Darin Harper said first-quarter revenue was $559 million. Net income was $6 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, while adjusted net income was $8 million, or $0.22 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA was $123 million, representing a 22% adjusted EBITDA margin.

Management Says Trends Have Improved in Q2

Despite the first-quarter decline, executives said comparable sales trends have improved so far in the second quarter. Lal said quarter-to-date comps were down approximately 4%, despite unfavorable weather, and said the company remains confident in improvement later in the quarter.

Harper clarified during the question-and-answer session that management’s expectation for positive comparable store sales applies “starting today through the balance of the year,” rather than necessarily including the quarter-to-date decline already recorded in Q2.

Executives attributed their confidence to initiatives already underway, including new games, food and beverage changes, marketing adjustments, store remodels and entertainment activations tied to major events such as the World Cup.

Back-to-Basics Strategy Focuses on Games, Food, Marketing and Operations

Lal said Dave & Buster’s has drifted in recent years from elements that historically supported the brand, including investment in games, food and beverage, marketing and operational execution. He described the current plan as a “back-to-basics” strategy intended to restore those pillars.

Food and beverage was one of the stronger areas in the quarter. Lal said comparable food and beverage sales grew approximately 5% in Q1, helped by the company’s return to a historically proven menu last October and stronger execution of its Eat & Play Combo. He said the company has now posted nine straight months of positive food and beverage same-store sales.

Harper said special events grew approximately 3% during the quarter. In response to a question from William Blair analyst Sharon Zackfia, Lal said the company is investing in its special events organization and using its database to reach corporate and institutional customers. He said the goal is to convert event guests into repeat visitors by improving games, food and value offerings.

The company also emphasized renewed investment in arcade content. Lal said Dave & Buster’s recently rolled out 10 new games, the largest rollout since 2017, and expects at least five more new games later in fiscal 2026. He cited new titles including Hot Wheels Ultimate Speedway, ICEE Slush Rush, John Wick: Continental Pursuit, Odin’s Hammer Strike, Perfect Pump, The Mandalorian & Grogu and Stranger Things-related content.

Harper said the new games are meant to refresh more than 10% of the game room floor and improve relevance and traffic, rather than simply increase spending from guests already in stores. Lal added that consumers are spending more time on the games floor and that the company’s challenge is to market the new games more effectively.

Promotional and Media Strategy Being Reworked

Lal said the company’s “dollar-per-day” messaging did not resonate as strongly as management had hoped, prompting a shift to what he described as more compelling promotions. In the Q&A session, he said guests have been asking for both improved product and stronger value.

Management said the company is working to rebuild its marketing strategy around a simpler promotional calendar, media mix modeling and a better balance between television and digital advertising. Lal said Dave & Buster’s had previously swung too far in both directions — first spending heavily on television and later shifting heavily toward digital — and is now using data to guide channel decisions.

The company also described its World Cup activation as a key summer initiative. Lal said the offering includes two soccer-inspired arcade games, tournament-themed food and drinks, tickets to major World Cup matches placed inside Human Crane games and a ticketed “Hat Trick Watch Experience” that includes all-you-can-eat wings and fries and unlimited gameplay starting at $24.99.

Capital Spending Discipline and Free Cash Flow Remain Priorities

Dave & Buster’s generated $25 million in free cash flow during the first quarter, compared with negative free cash flow of $59 million in the prior-year period, an $84 million improvement. Harper said the company ended the quarter with $20 million in cash and $499 million in total liquidity, including availability under its $650 million revolving credit facility, net of $20 million in letters of credit.

Management maintained its expectation for more than $100 million in free cash flow for fiscal 2026 and said net capital expenditures are expected to be no more than $200 million, down from approximately $270 million in fiscal 2025. Lal said the company is focused on “strict capital expenditure discipline” and minimum return thresholds.

The company continues to expect 11 new stores in fiscal 2026. However, Harper said Dave & Buster’s is evaluating whether to redirect some future new store capital toward core business investments, remodels, deleveraging or other shareholder returns. In response to a Raymond James analyst question, Harper said he would anticipate about half the number of new units in fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028, or roughly five new units, based on current thinking.

Store remodels remain part of the investment plan. Lal said six remodels have recently opened under a new, lower-cost prototype, with two more planned in the coming months. Management said the new remodels cost about half as much as the prior remodel program while producing a similar sales lift, with the remodeled locations outperforming the rest of the system by nearly 700 basis points.

International Franchise Growth Continues

Harper said Dave & Buster’s opened its fifth international franchise location in Australia during the first quarter and its sixth in Delhi, India, during the second quarter. The company expects at least one more international opening this year in Mexico City.

Harper said Dave & Buster’s has agreements for more than 30 additional international franchise stores in coming years and views international franchising as an asset-light growth opportunity with limited investment and risk.

In closing remarks, Lal said the company is in the early stages of its transformation and is focused on same-store sales growth, EBITDA expansion and free cash flow generation. He said guest feedback is informing decisions across games, food, value, marketing and operations, and that management expects to provide updates on additional intellectual property partnerships in the coming months.

About Dave & Buster's Entertainment NASDAQ: PLAY

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc operates a chain of combined restaurant and entertainment venues designed to appeal to families, young adults and corporate groups. Each location features a full-service restaurant and bar alongside an arcade gaming area with ticket-based redemption, virtual reality experiences and skill-based games. Many venues also include multiple large-screen televisions and a sports bar atmosphere, catering to fans who wish to watch live sporting events in a social setting.

The company was founded in 1982 by David Corriveau and James “Buster” Corley, opening its first location in Dallas, Texas.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dave & Buster's Entertainment, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dave & Buster's Entertainment wasn't on the list.

While Dave & Buster's Entertainment currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here