Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Should You Buy?

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 791,075 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 213% from the previous session's volume of 252,471 shares.The stock last traded at $8.85 and had previously closed at $8.8940.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLAKY. Barclays raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa Trading Down 0.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa AG will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Lufthansa

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,628 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG is a leading global aviation company headquartered in Cologne, Germany, and is recognized as one of the world's largest airline groups. Founded in its modern form in 1953, the company traces its heritage back to the original Deutsche Luft Hansa established in 1926. Lufthansa operates passenger and cargo services under its flagship brand, as well as through numerous subsidiaries including Swiss International Air Lines, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and the low-cost carrier Eurowings.

The group's passenger network spans Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and the Middle East, with primary hubs at Frankfurt Airport and Munich Airport.

Further Reading

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