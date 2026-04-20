Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.90, but opened at $9.39. Deutsche Lufthansa shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 8,041 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLAKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Deutsche Lufthansa from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.38 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa AG will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG is a leading global aviation company headquartered in Cologne, Germany, and is recognized as one of the world's largest airline groups. Founded in its modern form in 1953, the company traces its heritage back to the original Deutsche Luft Hansa established in 1926. Lufthansa operates passenger and cargo services under its flagship brand, as well as through numerous subsidiaries including Swiss International Air Lines, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and the low-cost carrier Eurowings.

The group's passenger network spans Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and the Middle East, with primary hubs at Frankfurt Airport and Munich Airport.

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