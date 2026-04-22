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Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Deutsche Telekom logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Deutsche Telekom shares gapped down, opening at $32.20 after a $34.04 close and last trading near $31.96, down about 5.4% on light volume.
  • Analyst views are mixed: recent downgrades from Zacks and Wall Street Zen contrast with Erste's upgrade and Citigroup's reissued buy, leaving a MarketBeat average rating of "Moderate Buy" (three buys, one sell).
  • Key fundamentals show a market cap of $157.95 billion and a P/E of 14.57, while the stock is trading below both its 50‑day ($37.25) and 200‑day ($34.26) moving averages, signaling near‑term weakness.
  • Five stocks we like better than Deutsche Telekom.

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.04, but opened at $32.20. Deutsche Telekom shares last traded at $31.96, with a volume of 8,212 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Deutsche Telekom from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Deutsche Telekom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Erste Group Bank raised Deutsche Telekom from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DTEGY

Deutsche Telekom Trading Down 5.4%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.26. The firm has a market cap of $157.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Telekom AG is a leading European telecommunications company headquartered in Bonn, Germany. The firm provides a broad range of telecommunications and information technology services for consumer, business and wholesale customers. Its core activities include fixed-line and mobile voice services, broadband internet access, television services and a suite of enterprise IT and network solutions.

Deutsche Telekom offers consumer products under well-known retail brands in its home market and across Europe, and operates extensive mobile networks including 4G and 5G infrastructure.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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