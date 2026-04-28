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Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) Sees Strong Trading Volume - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Diginex logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Unusually strong trading: About 711,044 shares changed hands Tuesday (a 38% rise vs. the prior session), with the stock last trading at $2.7680 versus the previous close of $3.5208.
  • Negative analyst sentiment: The consensus rating on Diginex is "Sell", with recent actions including Weiss Ratings reaffirming a sell and Wall Street Zen downgrading the stock to sell.
  • Institutional interest and fundamentals: Several institutions (Millennium, Jane Street, UBS, Goldman Sachs) added or initiated stakes recently; Diginex operates the EQUOS digital-asset exchange and reported quarterly EPS of ($0.12) on $1.02 million in revenue.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:DGNX - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 711,044 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session's volume of 514,369 shares.The stock last traded at $2.7680 and had previously closed at $3.5208.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DGNX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Diginex in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Diginex from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diginex

Diginex Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94.

Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diginex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diginex during the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diginex during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Diginex by 562.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,141 shares of the company's stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 39,179 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diginex during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diginex during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000.

About Diginex

(Get Free Report)

Diginex Limited NASDAQ: DGNX is a digital asset financial services and solutions provider catering to institutional clients and professional investors. The company offers end-to-end trading, custody, banking and advisory services across a range of digital assets. Through its proprietary platform, Diginex delivers secure and compliant market access, enabling clients to trade, hold and transact cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets with institutional-grade infrastructures.

Key offerings include the EQUOS digital asset exchange, which provides spot and derivatives trading, as well as a suite of custody and settlement solutions designed to meet stringent regulatory requirements.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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