Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) Sees Strong Trading Volume - What's Next?

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:DGNX - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 711,044 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session's volume of 514,369 shares.The stock last traded at $2.7680 and had previously closed at $3.5208.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DGNX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Diginex in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Diginex from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diginex

Diginex Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94.

Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diginex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diginex during the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diginex during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Diginex by 562.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,141 shares of the company's stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 39,179 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diginex during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diginex during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited NASDAQ: DGNX is a digital asset financial services and solutions provider catering to institutional clients and professional investors. The company offers end-to-end trading, custody, banking and advisory services across a range of digital assets. Through its proprietary platform, Diginex delivers secure and compliant market access, enabling clients to trade, hold and transact cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets with institutional-grade infrastructures.

Key offerings include the EQUOS digital asset exchange, which provides spot and derivatives trading, as well as a suite of custody and settlement solutions designed to meet stringent regulatory requirements.

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