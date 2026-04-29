DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Shares Down 13.3% - What's Next?

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY - Get Free Report) fell 13.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.77 and last traded at $25.77. 12,971 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 53,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.71.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DNBBY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a research report on Wednesday. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of DNB Bank ASA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.68. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.80.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Research analysts expect that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA OTCMKTS: DNBBY is Norway's largest financial services group, offering a broad range of banking, insurance and capital markets services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. The bank's core activities encompass retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, asset management, life insurance and pension products, as well as payment and card services. DNB provides traditional deposit and lending products, mortgages, savings and wealth management solutions, securities trading, corporate finance and treasury services.

The group operates through several specialized business lines, including DNB Markets for investment banking and capital markets activities and DNB Asset Management for portfolio management and investment funds.

Further Reading

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