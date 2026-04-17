Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH) Short Interest Update

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH - Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 577,094 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 485,693 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 175,449 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Dominari from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DOMH

Institutional Trading of Dominari

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominari in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dominari in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Dominari in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dominari during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominari during the second quarter worth about $158,000. 42.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominari Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOMH traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.16. 31,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,396. Dominari has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.80.

About Dominari

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company is also developing an antiviral platform that inhibits replication of viruses, including influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2.

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